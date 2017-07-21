A man threatened to self-harm and jump from the window of the fourth floor of a Dundee multi.

Eric Rice, 27, also cut his partner’s hand after striking her with a knife through a letterbox during an early-morning stand-off with police on March 25 in Elders Court.

He verbally abused police officers tasked with talking him down from the ledge as well as dropping a glass bottle, causing it to smash.

It comes after a similar incident in June in which Rice threatened to harm himself during a seven-hour stand-off with police.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Rice had contacted police threatening to jump from the ledge.

Officers attended and met Rice’s partner, Jillian Black, in the stairwell. She began speaking to Rice through the letterbox of the locked door of the property.

The blade of a knife came through the letterbox and struck Ms Black on the hand, resulting in a small cut.

Paramedics were called to assist Ms Black but Rice continued with his behaviour — dropping a glass bottle from the ledge.

The depute fiscal said his behaviour continued to be “erratic” and he waved a Stanley knife through the letterbox threatening to cut himself.

A police negotiator then attended at the scene and Rice returned to the window ledge of the property and began shouting and swearing at officers.

Rice eventually agreed to open the front door before handing the two knives to police.

Rice admitted behaving in a threatening, abusive manner, sitting on the window ledge of a fourth-floor flat, shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner, threatening to harm himself and dropping a glass bottle below.

He also pleaded guilty to making derogatory remarks to the police, refusing to open a door, repeatedly thrusting knives through a letterbox and striking Jillian Black on the hand.

Sentence was deferred to August 8 by Sheriff Drummond.