Man slapped victim and made homophobic remark at Dundee McDonald’s

Sentence was deferred on a man who assaulted another man at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Arran Brown, of Balerno Place, admitted the offence at the Reform Street eatery on March 24 last year.

Brown pleaded guilty to punching Aiden Murray on the head.

The offence was motivated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

The 23-year-old had not guilty pleas accepted to further charges of slapping another man and making a homophobic remark.

As Brown has a deferred sentence due on May 8, Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case until that date for reports.