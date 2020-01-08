Dundee man who shouted, swore and tried to prevent ex from leaving car has sentence deferred

A man who shouted and swore at his ex-partner and attempted to prevent her from escaping by car will be sentenced once a decision has been made on whether to ban him from contacting her.

Ronald Dillon, 49, shouted and swore at his former partner and threatened her at an address on Findchapel Place on September 21 last year.

Dillon, of Fintry Mains, kicked and damaged a door and shut the gates of the driveway in a bid to prevent her from driving away, and kicked the car.

Depute fiscal Gavin Burton told Dundee Sheriff Court he was waiting to hear from police about the imposition of a non-harassment order, preventing Dillon causing distress to his ex.

Sentence was deferred until later this month.