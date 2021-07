A Fife man who shot his victim in the head and body with a BB handgun has warned by a sheriff actions like his “attract custodial sentences.”

25-year-old Calum Watson, of Templehall Avenue, Kirkcaldy, admitted assaulting Alan Anderson on September 6.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the pair had met at about 8.30am as Watson’s girlfriend had suspected he may be responsible for the absence of registration plates from Mr Anderson’s vehicle.