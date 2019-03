A man killed in an apparent shooting accident in Perthshire was an Italian national, it has been claimed.

Police are investigating following the incident on the Rossie Estate, near Inchture, on Monday morning.

While officers have refused to release any details about the man, locals say he was part of a party of Italians shooting pigeons. It is understood that one of the guns discharged accidentally.

