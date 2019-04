A man had sentence deferred for assaulting his partner in Dundee.

Mark Wiechert, 29, no fixed abode admitted seizing the man’s body at an address on Sandeman Street on March 24 before shaking him and striking him on the head.

Wiechert also repeatedly shook a woman and acted aggressively towards the pair during the booze-fuelled incident. Sentence was deferred until May 3 for the preparation of social work reports.