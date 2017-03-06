A man is set to stand trial accused of a series of sex attacks across Dundee in the space of just eight days.

Gigi Ciriblan, 37, faces a total of eight charges — all related to alleged incidents in August last year.

Seven of the charges are of a sexual nature.

During an appearance at the High Court in Glasgow, Ciriblan denied all of the allegations against him.

Ciriblan, who was remanded in custody until his next appearance, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Baxter Park on Arbroath Road by repeatedly kissing and attempting to kiss her, exposing himself, and taking hold of her hand and trying to make her touch his body, on August 22.

He faces a further charge alleging that he raped a woman on the same day, also at Baxter Park, after forcing her to the ground.

Prosecutors claim he then attacked a third woman the same day and sexually assaulted her in Kemback Street by touching her on the body.

Ciriblan is also accused of sexually assaulting a fourth woman in Arbroath Road on August 24 by touching her over her clothing.

He faces a fifth charge that, on August 28, at waste ground to the rear of Ladywell Avenue, he raped another woman after holding her wrists, pulling her to the ground and attacking her.

A sixth charge states that, on the same day in the city’s Seagate, Ciriblan sexually assaulted a woman by repeatedly kissing her, repeatedly touching her leg and attempting to touch her over her clothing.

It is further alleged that Ciriblan carried out an attempted rape in Morgan Place on August 30.

Prosecutors claim he did this after putting his arm around a woman, pulling her into a close there, forcing her to the ground, struggling with her and attacking her.

A final charge alleges that Ciriblan assaulted a woman by pushing her on to the road and slapping her in Arbroath Road on August 30.

He will stand trial at the High Court in Dunfermline on June 7.

The trial is expected to last 10 days.

Following the alleged assaults in August, police launched a major investigation.

Areas of the city were cordoned off, including part of the street near a nightclub at Seagate.