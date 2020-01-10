Man to stand trial in Dundee accused of sending ‘grossly offensive or indecent’ messages to ex

A man has denied he harassed and threatened his former partner last year.

John Tierney, of Whitfield Gardens, denied that between October 8 and November 11 2019 he sent by means of text and social media, messages that were grossly offensive or indecent to Sheree Fraser.

Tierney also denied acting in an abusive manner that caused fear or alarm and that he made threats of violence towards his former partner.

The 31-year-old appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff John Rafferty.

He was ordered to return to court at a date later this month.