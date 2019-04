Alexander Binnie, of Fairbairn Street, will stand trial accused of assault.

It is alleged that he punched his ex-partner on the head to her injury at an address on Brown Constable Street on March 23.

Appearing from custody, the 24-year-old had a plea of not guilty entered on his behalf by solicitor Doug McConnell.

A trial was fixed for May 13, with an intermediate diet on May 2. Binnie was remanded.