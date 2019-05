A man arrested in connection with naked pictures of Dundee women allegedly being posted online without their permission has been charged.

The Tele reported yesterday that a 19-year-old man had been arrested in connection with an investigation from March, about personal photographs of numerous women from Dundee being posted online without their permission.

The teen has now been charged. A police spokesman said he had been released on undertaking to appear to Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.