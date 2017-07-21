A man was taken to hospital after he was seriously injured in a slashing attack at a block of flats in Dundee.

Police and an ambulance crew attended the incident in Catterline Crescent in St Mary’s.

It is understood he had suffered serious facial injuries caused by a knife and the matter is being investigated by CID.

Multiple eyewitnesses reported seeing police officers and an ambulance in the area at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Locals also said there was a heavy police presence within the block in the wake of the assault.

One woman, who declined to be named for fear of reprisals, said: “I saw two police cars coming along Laird Street.

“One stopped at Catterline Crescent, while the other sat a bit further along the road at the junction with Sidlaw Avenue.

“There was an ambulance at Catterline Crescent as well but I couldn’t see much other than it sitting there.

“It can’t have been there for more than about 15 minutes before it went away with the sirens on, so it must have been taking someone to hospital.”

Another resident said: “I had just come back from playing football and the whole area was cordoned off. I had heard someone had been slashed in the face.

“The CID was around here yesterday knocking on doors and asking if people had seen anything.”

People living nearby said that officers had been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and collecting witness statements following the attack.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 8.26pm on Tuesday to attend an address in Catterline Crescent. We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

“One male patient in his thirties was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers are carrying out inquiries after a 33-year-old man was seriously assaulted at Catterline Crescent.

The spokeswoman added: “He suffered a facial injury as a result of the assault and required hospital treatment.

“Officers are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area and may have heard a disturbance taking place.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact us on 101 quoting CR/18713/17 or speak to any police officer.”