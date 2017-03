A man was left seriously injured after an incident at an ambulance depot in Dundee.

The 26-year-old was rushed to Ninewells Hospital at about 3.3opm on Friday.

It’s believed one of the emergency vehicles fell on the mechanic at the depot on the city’s West School Road.

He remains in intensive care today.

The Health and Safety Executive have confirmed they are investigating.

Police Scotland is also carrying out inquiries.

