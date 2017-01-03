Man ‘seriously assaulted’ by group in New Year’s Day attack

A man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after he was attacked in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The 37-year-old was subject to a ‘serious’ assault by a group of men – one of whom was shirtless.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident on Blairgowrie’s Ericht Bridge to come forward.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Blairgowrie are appealing for information after a 37-year-old man was seriously assaulted on the Ericht Bridge between 1.30am and 2am on New Year’s Day.

“The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to head injuries.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything that could assist officers with their inquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively information can be passed to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”