A Menzieshill man has been fined for making derogatory comments.

Kenneth Moore, 31, of Thurso Crescent, was fined by Sheriff Lorna Drummond after admitting causing a breach of the peace.

Moore pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm, shouting, swearing and making derogatory comments on Thurso Crescent on February 19.

Sheriff Drummond fined him £280.