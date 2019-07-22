Man seen climbing onto roof of Dundee flat as blaze leaves three in hospital

Three people had to be rescued from a Dundee tenement in the early hours of yesterday morning after a blaze broke out.

One man was seen climbing on to the roof in a bid to escape the fire, which broke out in a second floor flat in the city’s Baldovan Terrace just before 5am.

Eight fire appliances, including one from Perth, raced to the scene as the dramatic rescue operation unfolded.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, ladders and an aerial unit during the rescue of three residents, who were taken to Ninewells via an ambulance.

The condition of the casualties, two men and one woman, is not known.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We got a call just before 5am telling us that a fire had broken out in a second floor flat in Baldovan Terrace.

“When we got there the building was well alight.

“One man was on the roof of the building and the woman was rescued from a window.”

SFRS have confirmed that the fire is not suspicious.