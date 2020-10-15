Jail for man caught with screwdriver in Dundee street, nine days after release from prison

A man who was heard shouting about having a screwdriver in the West End days after being released from prison is back behind bars.

David Gibson was found in possession of the item without lawful authority on Perth Road on August 26.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 31-year-old had been released from prison just nine days before the incident.

Gibson, who has previous convictions for weapon possession, appeared via video link from HMP Perth and pleaded guilty to the single charge.

Prosecutor Marie Irvine said Gibson was seen and heard shouting outside Sainsbury’s before later telling the police the screwdriver was for his protection.

David Duncan, defending, told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael that Gibson would often sleep rough on the streets and had become institutionalised due to spending most of his adult life in prison.

Gibson was jailed for 18 months.