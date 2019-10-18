Man sacked from job at Overgate Shopping Centre fails in bid to claim unfair dismissal

A man who was sacked after he threatened to set fire to the shopping centre where he worked has failed in a bid to claim unfair dismissal.

Alan Collins, a one-time service deck hand at the Overgate centre, told fellow employee Kris Robb that if he was sacked he would “pour petrol in the Overgate and set the management suite alight”.

He reportedly stated that there was “only one way in and one way out” of the centre’s offices.

Collins was sacked following an investigation and lodged an appeal with an employment tribunal, claiming unfair dismissal. However, employment judge Ian Atack has thrown out his case.

He was employed by the agency Interserve, which is contracted to provide services on the shopping centre’s behalf, from March 2010 until January this year.

The tribunal was told he had been hauled before bosses over his “unprofessional and aggressive behaviour” in July last year, when he was given a written warning.

Two months later he made the threatening comment to Mr Robb, who reported it to his manager.

Collins was then suspended on full pay while an investigation was carried out. During this time staff uncovered a further allegation that he had pressured another worker into changing their witness statement against him.

He was sacked by letter on January 17 and paid eight weeks’ wages in lieu of working his notice.

Representing himself at the tribunal, Collins said he had done “nothing wrong” and that his co-workers were “colluding and telling lies” in a bid to get rid of him.

However, legal representatives for Interserve said there had been “reasonable grounds” for the firm to let him go.

Making the decision to throw out Collins’ case, Mr Atack dismissed the worker’s claims of conspiracy.

In a report of the proceedings, he said: “In this case I had no hesitation in finding that the reason for the dismissal was due to conduct.

“The claimant’s allegation that the respondent was seeking to be rid of him was not borne out in fact and no evidence was produced by the claimant to substantiate that allegation.

“The claimant’s position throughout was that lies were being told but he could not explain to . . . the employment tribunal hearing why any of the witnesses should lie about him.”

An Interserve spokesman said: “We welcome the tribunal’s verdict.” The Overgate centre declined to comment.