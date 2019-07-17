Man rushed to Ninewells after car collides with crash barrier in Dundee city centre

A man was taken to hospital after his car collided with a barrier at a busy city junction last night.

Emergency services were called to East Dock Street at its junction with Trades Lane at around 7pm after the vehicle, believed to be a black Skoda Citigo, collided with a set of railings at the intersection.

A photo snapped by an eyewitness, above, showed police and ambulance vehicles in attendance.

An eyewitness said traffic was slow while the incident was dealt with, due to emergency vehicles blocking off one lane of the road.

A police spokesman said there was no reports of any serious injuries, adding that the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he was given the all-clear.

He said: “We received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision on East Dock Street at around 7pm last night after a vehicle collided with a barrier.

“One male was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precautionary measure. There are no reports of any adverse injuries at this time.”