Man rushed to Ninewells after being found bleeding in Dundee street with ‘serious injuries’

A man was rushed to Ninewells last night after being found with serious injuries near Perth Road in Dundee.

The man was found bleeding at around 11pm near to the Balaka Indian restaurant.

At least three police vehicles attended, with a cordon and two small tents in place on Thursday morning on the pavement and a police car stationed close by.

Police said today the man’s injuries were not life-threatening and officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

Police Scotland detective inspector Paul Boath appealed for witnesses, saying: “Police were called to the St Peter Street area of Dundee at around 11pm on Wednesday September 25, after a man was found injured in the street.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries and enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“Anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and has information that could assist with our enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 4206 of September 25.”