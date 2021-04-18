Man rushed to Ninewells after assault left him with ‘serious’ head and facial injuries

Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault in Dundee late on Saturday, April 17.

Around 11.05pm police were called to an ongoing disturbance on the grass area to the rear of Yeaman’s Lane.

Officers attended and a 47-year-old man was found with serious head and facial injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital, where he remains.

Detective Sergeant Craig Kelly from Dundee CID said: “This was a violent assault and extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the person responsible.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or noticed anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 5001 of Saturday April 17.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”