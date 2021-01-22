Man rushed to hospital after falling from window on Dundee’s Blackness Road

A man is in hospital after plunging from the window of a block of flats.

The 41-year-old man was taken to Ninewells after he fell from the window of a building on Blackness Road.

Emergency services were called to the street at around 3pm.

Police later confirmed he had suffered minor injuries.

Police officers at the scene sectioned off a small part of the pavement in front of a hair salon where the man had landed.

Neighbours and people shopping nearby soon gathered after seeing the emergency services arrive.

One witness said: “It was quite shocking, because at first I thought that it was a robbery or something like that since it seems like the shop is the part that’s been closed off.

“I was surprised that it was a guy who had fallen out the window, because it’s not like there was any blood on the street or anything that would indicate that.

“I just hope that he’s alright, because a fall like that could be quite nasty, especially if it was from one of the higher floors.”

Another witness, who was shopping nearby, said: “I heard from some people at the pharmacy that some boy had fallen out of the window at his block of flats.

“That’s about all I know, I didn’t actually see it happen at all.”

Another resident added: “There was an ambulance up here earlier that we saw rushing him off away to the hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 3.05pm on Friday, 22 January, officers in Dundee received a report that a 41-year-old man had fallen from a window of a flat in Blackness Road.

“The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service, with minor injuries.

“Inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”