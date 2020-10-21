Alleged Valium dealer attacked and robbed by trio after claims two people overdosed on tablets

An alleged drug dealer was attacked and robbed following rumours that two people had overdosed after he sold them Valium.

Kevin Docherty was set upon by Eric Cox, 43, Robert Simpson, 40, and 39-year-old Dean Moran in a city centre alley back in May.

The three men had threatened to stab Mr Docherty before robbing him of tablets and an e-cigarette.

Prior to the incident, Mr Docherty had alighted from a bus before meeting Moran who began speaking about drugs.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The complainer then saw the accused, Robert Simpson, crossing the road.

“They headed in the direction of the Trades House and Robert Simpson asked if the complainer had money.

“They were then joined by Eric Cox. The complainer was then pulled into an alley and forced to the ground.”

© Google Maps.

Mr Duncan added: “The complainer was told to get his money out and told that he ‘better keep his mouth shut or he would get stabbed’.

“He was pinned against a wall and an e-cigarette was taken. Dean Moran took a quantity of tablets while Eric Cox took the e-cigarette.”

Police were contacted a few days later and the trio were arrested following a review of CCTV footage.

Cox, Simpson and Moran, all prisoners of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to attacking Mr Docherty on Couttie’s Wynd on May 7.

Andrea Westwater, 38, had also been accused of committing the offence but her not guilty plea was accepted by the Crown.

Mike Short, representing Cox, told Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown that his client was a “troubled soul” and said that a restriction of liberty order would be an adequate punishment for him, despite Cox’s lengthy criminal record.

© Google Maps

Simpson’s solicitor, Jim Laverty, explained the circumstances leading up to the attack.

“Unfortunately, there was a rumour circulating that the complainer had been involved in the selling of Valium tablets,” Mr Laverty said.

“The rumour was that two people that he had sold to had overdosed.

“Now, these were rumours that were circulating and, unfortunately, he wished to deal with these matters. He now knows that he can’t take the law into his own hands.”

© Kris Miller

Scott Norrie, the solicitor for Moran, said his client was “under no illusions” and simply wished to receive a jail sentence.

However, Sheriff Martin-Brown deferred sentence on all three men until November for the preparation of reports.

That news did not sit well with Moran, who appeared concerned about the use of court funds.

After removing his face covering, Moran said: “Eh dinna want reports. You’re wasting more court money.

“The amount of money getting wasted willy-nilly. ******* idiots man.”