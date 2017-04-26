Man robbed and attacked by thugs in Fife street with ‘cattle prod’

A man was robbed by two men in Fife who threatened and attacked him with a ‘cattle prod’.

Police are now on the hunt for the thugs, who had their faces covered by bandannas, following the incident on Monday at 7.30pm.

The 48-year old victim was approached by the culprits in Cullaloe View, Cowdenbeath, who presented the device to him and demanded he hand over his possessions.

The man then gave the pair his mobile phone and a three-figure sum of cash.

Although he agreed to their demands, the man was still attacked with the energy-omitting device. Despite his ordeal, he was left uninjured by the attack.

Appealing for information, Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan described the incident as “appalling”.

She said: “This was an appalling and violent attack, which has left the victim badly shaken.

“It is important that we trace the two men responsible as soon as possible and officers are currently conducting high visibility patrols in the area.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Cullaloe View area of Cowdenbeath on the evening of Monday, April 24, and saw anything suspicious to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

The first suspect is described as a white man in his late thirties and is around 6ft with a medium build. He was wearing blue mechanics overalls with a grey hooded top. His face was covered by a bandanna or similar item.

The second suspect is also a white man, who is around 5ft 7 with a stocky build. He was wearing a dark blue tracksuit, with black shoes or trainers. He was also wearing a bandanna or similar to cover his face.

Those with information are asked to contact Dunfermline’s Criminal Investigation Department on 101, quoting incident number 2361 of April 25, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.