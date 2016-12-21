Man risks life surfing on top of 100mph train

Police are hunting a man who labelled himself “The Silver Shadow” after he was spotted on top of a train travelling at up to 100mph.

Officers say he put the lives of himself and others on the train at risk when he waved below to passengers as it passed through Bromborough Rake station in Wirral, Merseyside, earlier this month.

On December 11 the man was seen boarding the exterior of the train in between two carriages at Rock Ferry station at about 1.30pm and waited for the doors to close.

Seven minutes later he was spotted on CCTV on top of of the train at Bromborough Rake before he got off at the next stop.

He then concealed his face as he briefly spoke to booking office staff at Bromborough station as he told them he had travelled from Birmingham and was called “The Silver Shadow”, said British Transport Police.

Investigating officer PC Andrew Richardson said: “Even attempting to get on the top of a train is a nonsensical and idiotic thing to do.

“The man concealed himself between two carriages above electrified rails and so one slip could have easily killed him and endangered the lives of those on the train.

“This isn’t cool, it isn’t funny. It’s dangerous and we will not stand for it.”