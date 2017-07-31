X Factor star Wagner is now a “true Dundee fan” after experiencing his first ever derby.

The Brazilian enjoyed hospitality at Dens Park as part of a mixed group of Dees and Arabs who saw United top the Betfred Cup group after a penalty shoot-out win.

The 61-year-old’s appearance was organised by Dundee fan Paul Anderson.

He was also behind Wagner’s appearance at New Douglas Park for the Premiership play-off decider between Hamilton and Dundee United.

It’s understood Wagner’s fee was heavily reduced from his first appearance with the group and was under £1,000.

Paul, 50, is part of a group of friends made up of Dees and Arabs from across the country who occasionally get together for matches.

He told the Tele that the singer, who travelled from Birmingham to wind up opposing fans, enjoyed the game and now has a soft spot for the Dark Blues and will keep an eye out for their results in the coming season.

He said: “I think he genuinely had a good time.

“The staff at Dens were amazing with him and so was everyone else.

“He seemed to have a great time mingling with everybody. I think he now has an attachment with Dundee FC and the city as a whole.

“He loved the game. He wasn’t a football fan before but I think with the great atmosphere he now is.

“He was taken in a taxi on the way and back by a United fan and it was all taken in good fun.”

Paul added that the stunt was all in good spirits and seemed to go down well with those at the game.

Wagner’s appearance has been ridiculed by some of the Dundee United support, but Paul said that adds to the enjoyment.

He said: “The more the United fans bite, the more entertaining it is for all of us in the group, Dundee and United fans included.

“No matter what people say it will always be good fun.”

Many fans were left stunned when Wagner was brought on to the pitch to carry out the half-time draw.

The move could have been seen as provocative, but Paul said the nature of the clubs’ rivalry meant it could happen.

He added: “I think the club were aware of their responsibilities.

“I’m pleased that we can do things like this in Dundee, not like in Glasgow.”

Remarkably, the two teams have been drawn together again in the next round at Dens Park next week.

However the fixture will come too soon for the adopted Dee to attend.