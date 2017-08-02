Man reportedly witnessed car crash that killed his wife and stepchildren

Two 12-year-old children and their mother were killed in a car crash reportedly witnessed by their stepfather.

The 43-year-old woman, her son and her daughter died when their car was in collision with a lorry on the A361 in north Devon.

Her husband and their 14-year-old son were travelling in a separate vehicle in front of her white Kia Sportage.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Aller Cross, close to Landkey Junction, Barnstaple, at 8.25am on Monday.

A mother and her two children have died as a result of a serious collision yesterday on the A361 #Barnstaple https://t.co/iidNd0JbWq pic.twitter.com/YrMLG3az9b — DevonCornwall Police (@DC_Police) August 1, 2017

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “A 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her 12-year-old daughter was pronounced dead on arrival at North Devon District Hospital.

“Her 12-year-old son was taken to hospital via Air Ambulance but died shortly after his arrival.

“The family were from the Milton Keynes area and were travelling in a separate vehicle from her husband and their 14-year-old son.

“They were not directly involved in the incident.”

It is understood that the biological father of the 12-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl has been informed of their deaths.