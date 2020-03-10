Man reported missing from Dundee is traced ‘safe and well’

A man reported missing from Dundee has been traced, police have confirmed.

Steven Sinclair, 20, was last seen in Loganlee Terrace at around 2.10pm on Sunday.

Officers have now confirmed that he has been traced safe and well.

The public was thanked for their help.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We can confirm that Steven Sinclair from Dundee, reported missing on Sunday, has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who shared/retweeted our appeals, and to everyone who contacted us with information. Your help has been very much appreciated.”