Police have identified a suspect following an alleged high-value robbery from a Dundee home.

A 32-year-old man inside the property in Forfar Road was said to have been approached by a gang of five men.

After allegedly threatening him with a weapon, they took off with more than £10,000 in cash and a haul of jewellery as well.

It’s a year on Thursday since the robbery took place and today, Police Scotland confirmed that officers had reported a 48-year-old man to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.

It’s understood nobody has been arrested or charged over the robbery at this stage.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A 48-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal and inquiries are continuing.”

As reported in the Tele at the time, the victim was targeted at about 8pm on March 30 2016 — in an incident that was said to have left the man and his family terrified.

It’s believed the culprits were wearing dark clothing and headwear during the robbery and threatened the homeowner with a weapon.

The suspects made off in a dark BMW 5 series car which had distinctive Irish registration plates.

The last confirmed sighting of the car was on the Kingsway heading west at about 8.20pm that same day, with another possible glimpse on the M90 at Perth’s Broxden roundabout at 9pm.

A source told the Tele that a police car was rammed and damaged near Perth by the suspect vehicle.

The suspects were pursued by officers but were unable to keep up with the BMW.

Following the incident, one family member told the Tele: “It was very scary and we are afraid. They were very bad people. I can’t sleep anymore.”

A neighbour said: “It was quite frightening for this to happen so close to home. It has caused a lot of worry to us — what if it had been our house they came to?”

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The procurator fiscal at Dundee has received a report concerning a 48-year-old male, in connection with an incident on March 30, 2016.

“The report remains under the consideration of the Procurator Fiscal.”