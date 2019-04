Sentence has been deferred on a man who removed his trousers while abusing residents of a sheltered housing complex.

Julian Coker, of Priory Court, admitted he acted aggressively towards two residents at the complex before shouting and swearing on January 19.

He also pleaded guilty to removing his trousers, refusing to leave a room and running at a man in a threatening manner.

Coker, 45, had sentenced deferred until May 10 for reports. He was granted bail.