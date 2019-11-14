Video: Man removed from Jeremy Corbyn’s Dundee speech after angrily heckling Labour leader

A man has been thrown out for interrupting Jeremy Corbyn during his speech at the Queen’s Hotel in Dundee.

The Labour leader was interrupted by campaigner Bob Costello calling for him to respect the “will of the Scottish people” as he addressed supporters in Dundee on the second day of his Scottish tour.

Mr Corbyn attempted to quell the disturbance but the man continued to remonstrate with the leader.

Mr Costello, 72, had stood up during Mr Corbyn’s speech to shout: “I’m interested to know what you’re going to do about the will of the Scottish people with regards to Article 30.”

That section of the Scotland Act 1998 could pave the way for a second independence referendum.

“Take your hands off me,” Mr Costello shouted as he was grabbed by staff. “Is this your democracy, is it?”

He was removed from the building to cheers from the audience.

The Labour leader is today touring key constituencies in Scotland and will later visit Newtongrange, Linlithgow and Edinburgh.