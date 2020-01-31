Friday, January 31st 2020 Show Links
News / Court

Man accused of knifepoint robbery in common close and second offence in Dundee multi

by Ciaran Shanks
January 31, 2020, 11:07 am
One of the robberies is alleged to have taken place in Bonnethill Court.
A man has been remanded in custody over allegations that he robbed two men on separate occasions.

Steven Batchelor, of Arklay Terrace, is accused of committing the offences on March 4 2018 and January 15 this year respectively.

It is alleged that Batchelor, 39, seized the first man’s body before placing his arms around his neck and robbing him of money in a common stairwell at Bonnethill Court.

Prosecutors also allege that in a common close on Dundonald Street, Batchelor made threats towards a man before brandishing a knife at him, seizing his body, engaging in a struggle, causing him to fall to the ground, rummaging through his pockets and stealing money and a mobile phone.

Batchelor made a second appearance on petition in connection with the offences, was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody.

