Man remanded over fruit machine claims in Dundee pub

A man accused of stealing from fruit machines in two city pubs has been remanded in custody.

Luke Partington also denies acting aggressively at a Travelodge before threatening to harm police officers.

The 36-year-old appeared in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court to plead not guilty to the five charges that he faces.

It is alleged that on November 30 at the Market Bar on Seagate, Partington forced open a fruit machine before stealing money from it.

Partington denies committing a similar theft from the Arctic Bar, New Inn Entry, on the same date.

The following day, he allegedly acted in a threatening or abusive manner at the Travelodge, Kingsway.

He denies acting aggressively, shouting and making violent threats before repeatedly pressing a buzzer, pulling at a door, banging windows and demanding entry into the hotel.

Prosecutors allege that Partington, of Beechwood Road, Saltney, Flintshire, failed to provide his personal details when requested to do so by police officers.

A fifth charge states that while travelling in a police vehicle between the Kingsway and police headquarters on West Bell Street, Partington allegedly made threats to harm police officers, threatened to pay others to harm police officers and refused to desist.

Partington appeared from custody before Sheriff John Rafferty to deny the offences.

A trial was fixed for January with an intermediate diet scheduled for later this month. Partington was remanded in custody meantime.