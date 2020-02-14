Man remanded over claims of multiple domestic attacks

A man has been remanded in custody over claims he forced a lit cigarette into his ex-partner’s mouth before rendering her unconscious during an attack.

Ross Ramsay, no fixed abode, is accused of assaulting the woman after attending at her home in Douglas uninvited on three separate occasions.

He continued to make no plea at Dundee Sheriff Court where he was ordered to face trial.

Prosecutors allege that Ramsay first attended at her home on Balunie Street uninvited on January 28 before shouting, swearing, snatching a mobile phone from her and making derogatory remarks.

Ramsay allegedly grabbed the woman by the body before dragging her down a set of stairs and bending her wrist backwards.

It is alleged that he then grabbed the woman’s hair, pulled her head backwards and forced a lit cigarette into her mouth.

Two days later, the woman allegedly woke up to find Ramsay standing over her before he began shouting and swearing. He also allegedly hid her mobile phone.

During the same incident, Ramsay allegedly repeatedly punched the woman on the head, grabbed her body and pulled her backwards onto a sofa.

He is also charged with grabbing her hair, dragging her along the floor and placing his hands around her throat to the woman’s severe injury.

A third charge alleges that Ramsay assaulted the woman at the same address on February 1.

The 37-year-old allegedly pushed a door towards her body, knocking her into a wall, before repeatedly grabbing her hair and grabbing her hand, bending back her fingers.

Ramsay is accused of dragging the woman across the floor while holding her head before repeatedly kicking her and punching her on the head and body.

This allegedly rendered the woman unconscious as well as causing her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

It is also alleged that the assault was to the danger of the woman’s life.

Ramsay is also accused of threatening to kill the woman repeatedly. All of the offences were allegedly committed while Ramsay was on bail.

Defence solicitor Ross Bennett made no motion for bail when Ramsay appeared on petition from custody in connection with the allegations.

Sheriff George Way fully committed the case for trial.