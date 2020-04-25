Man allegedly raped two women and attacked dogs in Dundee and Angus

A man has appeared in court accused of raping two women and attacking two dogs.

Stewart Braisher, 29, is also alleged to have coerced one of the women into sexual activity at addresses in Dundee, Kirriemuir and elsewhere.

Braisher made no plea in connection with all the charges when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutors allege that Braisher committed the offences between August 2018 and July last year.

He is firstly accused of sexually assaulting the first woman at two addresses in Kirriemuir between August 2018 and March last year.

Braisher allegedly caused the woman to participate in sexual activity without her consent and coerced her to perform sex acts on him against her will.

It is alleged that he engaged in an abusive course of conduct towards her between April and July last year at two addresses in Dundee and addresses in Blackford and Kingussie.

Court papers allege Braisher seized the woman’s throat and restricted her breathing as well as preventing her from leaving the properties.

He is also alleged to have humiliated and degraded the woman along with coercing her into sexual activity.

In May last year, Braisher allegedly raped the woman at an address in Dundee.

Prosecutors further allege that he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards a second woman on various occasions between January 1 and April 30 last year.

Braisher is charged with shouting, swearing, and acting in a threatening manner towards the woman at an address in Springfield.

He is accused of raping the woman during the same period at the same address.

It is additionally alleged that Braisher attacked two dogs at addresses in Kirriemuir and Springfield.

Braisher allegedly caused a Staffordshire bull terrier named Benny unnecessary suffering by repeatedly punching, kicking, slapping and restraining the dog at addresses in Kirriemuir and Springfield between August 2018 and April last year.

He allegedly carried out the same attacks between August and October 2018 at an address in Kirriemuir on a rottweiler named Roxy.

Braisher, of Grampian Court, Aviemore, appeared from custody before Sheriff Gregor Murray where he made no plea.

His case was continued for further examination and Braisher was remanded in custody.

Braisher is expected to make a second court appearance next week.