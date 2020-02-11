Man remanded over claims he punched poodle and bit woman during assault in Dundee

A man has been remanded in custody amid allegations he endangered his partner’s life during an assault before throwing a dog into a TV unit.

Neil Brown, of Strathmartine Road, is accused of committing the attacks at an address on Kilbride Place on February 6.

The 31-year-old appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court where he made no plea to the allegations.

It is alleged that he attacked his partner by repeatedly seizing her body, repeatedly pushing her on the body and repeatedly pursuing her.

Brown allegedly pinned the woman against a wall, restricted her breathing and dragged her by the body along the floor.

Prosecutors allege that Brown then repeatedly bit the woman on the body. The attack allegedly endangered the woman’s life.

A second allegation states that he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at the woman and making threats to kill her.

While in a police van en route to police headquarters on West Bell Street, Brown allegedly spat on a screen partition. He is also accused of shouting, swearing and threatening police officers.

A fourth charge alleges that he smashed his partner’s phone against a toilet on Kilbride Place.

Brown is also accused of causing a Jack Russell/poodle cross unnecessary suffering by punching the dog on the head before throwing the dog into a TV unit, causing injury.

All of the offences were allegedly committed while Brown was subject to four bail orders from Dundee Sheriff Court.

After making no plea, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued his case for further examination.

A motion for bail was refused and Brown was remanded in custody meantime.