Man remanded over claims he had a knife in Wellgate and stole greeting cards

A sheriff has remanded a man in custody over claims that he was caught with a knife and stealing greetings cards from a Home Bargains store.

Mark Warren, of Adamson Court, is accused of being in possession of a knife inside the Wellgate shop on March 31.

It is also alleged that he stole chocolate and greeting cards from the store.

The 43-year-old allegedly committed the offences while subject to a bail order from Dundee Sheriff Court.

Appearing on petition from custody, Warren made no plea in connection with the allegations.

Sheriff Tom Hughes continued his case for further examination and remanded Warren in custody.