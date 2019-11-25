Man remanded over alleged ‘bladed knuckleduster’ attack in Dundee street

A man has been remanded in custody over allegations he attacked another man with a bladed knuckleduster.

John Drinnan, of Fairbairn Street, appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of carrying out the attack on November 22.

It is alleged that on Dunholm Street and South Road, he shouted, swore, brandished a bladed knuckleduster and made violent threats.

Thereafter, the 36-year-old allegedly struck Paul Hamilton on the body with the weapon to his severe injury and to the danger of his life.

Prosecutors allege Drinnan carried out a second attack on Mr Hamilton during the same incident by striking him on the head with the knuckleduster to his permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Drinnan made no plea or declaration to the allegations when he appeared before Sheriff John Rafferty.

Bail was refused and Drinnan’s case was continued for further examination.