A 24-year-old man has been remanded over allegations he dragged a police officer along the road in his car.

Robbie Bruce, of the Lily Walker Centre, Ann Street, allegedly drove a car at speed on November 12 on William Street, Ann Street and Victoria Road when PC Mark Reid had his arm within the car.

This allegedly caused him to be dragged along the road.

He is also accused of other driving offences while on bail.

Bruce made no plea on petition and his case was continued.