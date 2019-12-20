Man remanded in custody over Tayside rape allegations

A man has been remanded in custody over allegations that he raped two women in Tayside.

Aki Nikulainen is alleged to have carried out three separate attacks between May 2018 and October this year.

The 27-year-old made no plea when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutors allege that he raped the first woman at an address in Longforgan on May 1 2018.

The woman was allegedly raped by Nikulainen on a second occasion on September 3 that year at the same address.

A third charge alleges that on October 11 this year at an address in Dundee’s Polepark area, he threatened a second woman with violence before forcing his way into her home, pulling her hair, pushing her into a bedroom, pushing her onto a bed and raping her.

Nikulainen, of Liberton Road, Edinburgh, had his case continued for further examination by Sheriff John Rafferty.

He was remanded in custody.