Man remanded in custody over Stobswell rape allegation

A man alleged to have raped a woman in Stobswell has been remanded in custody.

Wayne Melvin will stand trial accused of attacking the woman at an address in the area last year.

Prosecutors allege that on November 30 last year, Melvin engaged in sexual activity with the woman without her consent and raped her.

The 31-year-old appeared on petition from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegation.

Melvin continued to make no plea or declaration.

Sheriff Tom Hughes fully committed him for trial and remanded Melvin in custody.