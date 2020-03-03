Man remanded in custody over rape allegations at address in Dundee

A man has been remanded over allegations that he raped a woman and caused her to be permanently disfigured.

Sean McGowan, of Collinton Place, is accused of attacking the woman at an address in Dundee on February 27.

McGowan appeared in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court from custody where he made no plea in connection with the allegation.

Prosecutors allege that he assaulted the woman by tying her wrists and ankles with cable ties before removing her clothing.

It is thereafter alleged that the 31-year-old raped the woman which caused her to suffer severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

After making no plea before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael, McGowan had his case continued for further examination.

McGowan was remanded in custody meantime.