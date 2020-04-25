Man remanded in custody over multiple break-in claims across Dundee

A 33-year-old man has been accused of breaking into a house and stealing a haul of items before using a stolen bank card to buy goods.

Ryan Guminski is also alleged to have broken into another man’s house with the intent of committing theft.

Guminski made no plea in connection with the allegations when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutors allege that on March 15, Guminski acted with another to break into a property on Melrose Terrace.

While inside, Guminski allegedly stole a quantity of jewellery, two sets of cuff links, a Samsung mobile phone, a medal, an iPod and ear plugs.

He is also alleged to have stolen a credit card, a games console and games, a coffee maker, a quantity of coffee pods and an iPad.

A smart meter, a beard trimmer, a yoga mat and a quantity of documents were also allegedly stolen.

On the same date, Guminski allegedly smashed a car window and forced the vehicle open before stealing a wheel nut set and cable on Tannadice Street.

Prosecutors also allege that on three occasions on March 15, Guminski pretended to an employee at Dens Road Convenience Store that he was the lawful owner of a stolen bank card and obtained goods worth £72.68 fraudulently.

He allegedly committed a similar offence on one occasion on the same date at News, Food and Wine, Hilltown. Guminski is accused of fraudulently obtaining £30 worth of goods from the shop.

A final charge alleges that Guminski broke into the flat of a man on Wolseley Street on April 21 with the intent to steal. The offences were allegedly committed while Guminski was subject to two bail orders.

After making no plea, Guminski, of Hilltown Court, had his case continued for further examination by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

He was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.