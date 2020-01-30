Man remanded in custody over multiple break-in allegations in Dundee

A couple have appeared in court over claims one of them broke into multiple properties before they both bought goods with a stolen bank card.
Peter Winks, 39, is accused of breaking into four different properties between December last year and January this year.
Winks, along with 38-year-old Elizabeth Gorman, allegedly used a bank card stolen from one of the addresses to purchase cigarettes, scratch cards and other items from supermarkets.
Prosecutors allege that between December 22 and January 2, Winks broke into a house on Duntrune Terrace with the intent of stealing from it.
He allegedly stole a bag of medical equipment, a hammer, a torch, televisions, computers, a guitar, a bicycle, power tools, jewellery and other items from a different house on the same street between December 29 and January 1.
On January 12, Winks allegedly broke into a property on Fintry Place, Broughty Ferry, before stealing a bag, a wallet, money, alcohol, a games console, electrical devices and jewellery.
It is further alleged that on Sutherland Crescent on January 16, he broke into a property and stole bank cards, alcohol, iPads and jewellery.
Further charges allege that on the same day, both Winks and Gorman used a woman’s bank card to buy cigarettes, e-cigarettes and scratch cards worth £56.48 from Booze 4 You, Albert Street.
Winks allegedly used the same card to purchase goods totalling £145.84 from Asda Kirkton, Co-Op on Albert Street, S&N Mini Mart on Beauly Avenue and Best One, Arbroath Road, respectively.
Prosecutors allege Gorman used the card to obtain goods worth £25.14 from the Co-Op. A final charge alleges that Winks was in possession of a lock knife on January 28 on Haldane Avenue.
Neither made any plea or declaration when they appeared from custody before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.
Gorman was released on bail while Winks was remanded in custody.