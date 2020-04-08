Man remanded in custody over knifepoint robbery allegations in Dundee

A sheriff has remanded a man in custody over allegations that he committed a knifepoint robbery in a close.

William Young, of Honeygreen Road, allegedly caused the man to lose consciousness during the attack on April 4 within a common close of a flat block on Dundonald Street.

Appearing from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, Young made no plea to the single allegation on petition.

Prosecutors allege that Young acted with another, unknown to the Crown Office or police, in committing the offence.

Young, 34, allegedly followed the man into the close before grabbing him from behind and putting his arm behind his neck.

It is alleged that he dragged the man backwards, restricted his breathing and caused him to lose consciousness.

He is additionally accused of brandishing a knife and robbing the man of a mobile phone and money.

The attack was allegedly committed while Young was subject to a bail order.

Sheriff Graeme Napier continued Young’s case for further examination and remanded him in custody until his next court appearance.