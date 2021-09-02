Man remanded in custody over ‘rape’ near Dundee railway station

A 23-year-old man from the Edinburgh area has appeared in court accused of rape.

Huseyin Sis appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the alleged serious sexual assault of a woman at the weekend.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

The case has been continued for further examination.

The appearance comes after police spent days investigating the alleged rape, said to have taken place in the early hours of Friday, August 27.