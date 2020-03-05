Man remanded in custody over claims of robbing Perth Road restaurant

A sheriff has remanded a man in custody over claims he stole almost £4,000 in cash and over 70 bottles of booze from a West End restaurant.

Gary Tardito is accused of breaking into the Giddy Goose on February 23-24 and making off with money and property from the eatery.

The 39-year-old appeared in private on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court where he made no plea in connection with the allegation.

Prosecutors allege that between the aforementioned dates, Tardito broke into the Perth Road restaurant, owned by Calum Runciman.

It is alleged that Tardito stole an iPad tablet, a laptop, four bottle stoppers and 72 bottles of alcohol from the premises.

He is also accused of stealing £3,807.26 in cash.

A second charge alleges that between the same dates, Tardito repeatedly poured and rubbed alcohol onto gloves that he was wearing as well as various items he had touched while not wearing the gloves.

This was allegedly in an attempt to negate forensic detection and to pervert the course of justice.

Tardito, of Fairbairn Street, appeared from custody before Sheriff George Way who continued his case for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to make a second appearance in court next week.