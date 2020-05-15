Man remanded in custody over claims he robbed partner of £100 in Dundee

A man has denied allegations that he repeatedly attacked his partner and robbed her of £100 that was hidden inside her bra.

James Doogan is alleged to have assaulted the woman on multiple streets during the same date last year.

He is also charged with dealing heroin in Dundee city centre two days prior to the alleged incident involving his partner.

Doogan pleaded not guilty to all of the charges he faces when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged that the 37-year-old firstly assaulted the woman on March 10 2019 on Dens Road, Cotton Street and Ann Street.

Doogan denies grabbing the woman by the body and placing his arm around her neck.

This allegedly restricted her breathing as a result. Thereafter, he allegedly struggled with the woman and caused her to fall.

Court papers allege that Doogan then robbed the woman of £100 in cash that she had concealed within her bra.

A second charge alleges that on Ann Street on the same date, Doogan behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by grabbing a mobile phone from the woman before threatening to smash it.

He is also accused of grabbing the woman before biting her on the hand on Forebank Road.

Doogan is lastly charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drug heroin on March 8 2019 within the area surrounding Dundee city centre.

Appearing via video link from HMP Perth, Doogan pleaded not guilty to all the charges on indictment before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

A further first diet was fixed for August and Doogan was remanded in custody until then.