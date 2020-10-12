Man remanded in custody over claims he pushed partner in front of car and punched her

A man accused of pushing his partner in front of a car before punching her on the head has been remanded in custody.

John McGuinness, 39, allegedly attacked the woman on Riverside Drive and Invergowrie’s Main Street on Wednesday.

He is charged with pushing the woman on the body, causing her to fall onto the roadway and into the path of a vehicle.

It is alleged the vehicle had to take evasive action in order to avoid striking the woman.

McGuinness is also alleged to have punched the woman repeatedly. The offences were allegedly committed while the Deveron Crescent man was subject to five bail orders.

McGuinness appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

A trial was fixed for November and McGuinness was remanded in custody meantime.