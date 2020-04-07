Man remanded in custody over Dundee city centre break-in claims

A man has been remanded in custody over allegations that he targeted businesses in the city centre.

Scott Mitchell is accused of breaking into, or attempting to break into, premises on March 29 before allegedly trying to steal from cars on April 1.

Mitchell appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court where he made no plea in relation to the seven charges that he faces.

It is firstly alleged that on March 29, he entered an insecure car on Ballantrae Road and stole a set of keys.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Thereafter, the 42-year-old allegedly broke into Clark’s on Lindsay Street, North Lindsay Street, and stole soft drinks.

Prosecutors allege that Mitchell was found in possession of a knife on Ballindean Road on the same date.

A fourth charge alleges that the Cunningham Street man broke into Charlie Waffles &Co, West Port, and stole cash along with electronic equipment.

© Google

This was before he allegedly attempted to break into The West House, also West Port, on the same date.

On April 1, Mitchell allegedly attempted to gain entry to a vehicle on Lochee Road. He is also accused of trying to open the doors of a car on Tullideph Place.

After making no plea, Mitchell had his case continued for further examination by Sheriff Gregor Murray who remanded him in custody meantime.

In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph. Click below to for more details ⬇️

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: