Man remanded in custody over allegations he broke into Menzieshill pub before stealing a car

A man has been remanded in custody over allegations that he broke into a Menzieshill pub before stealing a car.

Barry Stewart, of Arklay Terrace, is accused of breaking into The Rock bar on Dickson Avenue on July 23.

It is alleged that he stole two tills, £400 in cash and an invoice after forcing entry into the premises.

Prosecutors further allege that Stewart stole a vehicle on the street where he lives on the same date.

Two additional charges state that he breached his bail conditions by not being within his then-home on Dudhope Court on that date.

On October 22, Stewart was also allegedly in breach of bail by being found in Court Street despite conditions preventing him from entering the street.

The 29-year-old appeared from custody before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown on petition.

Stewart made no plea or declaration and his case was continued for further examination.

He was remanded in custody meantime.